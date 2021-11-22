Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery giveaway

BATON ROUGE- Hundreds of families no longer have to worry about what will be on the table this Thanksgiving.

"It's just seeing people that look just like you and me who are trying to work hard to provide for their families. For us to be a part of easing that worry is just a blessing," Bethany Church member Jennifer Zachary said.

On Saturday morning, Bethany Church teamed up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to give away 1,000 boxes of groceries to help feed families across the community.

They say the turnout for this year's giveaway proves there is a need amid the rising food costs and global supply chain interruptions.

"We weren't going to be able to have a Thanksgiving without this. Thank God for Bethany Church," a box recipient said.

Dozens of volunteers came out to help and support this year's food giveaway.

"We have a motto. We say bringing all people into the life, the family, and the purpose of God," Zachary said. "This is just part of bringing all the people into the family."

It's a labor of love ahead of Thanksgiving that volunteers say makes all the difference.