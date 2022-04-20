Latest Weather Blog
Bethany Church reopens after August 2016 flood
Related Story
BAKER - For the first time since the August 2016 flood, Bethany Church held its Sunday service in the main chapel.
Senior Pastor Rev. Jonathan Stockstill said being back in the facility is a "total miracle."
Last summer, four feet of water rushed through the church causing nearly $3 million in damages.
"Walking through and seeing all the damage ... it was almost a feeling of hopelessness," Stockstill said.
Church members immediately started doing whatever they could to help Bethany rebuild.
"We pulled up in a boat and we walked in and walked down to the front," State Senator and church member Rick Ward said. "Water was starting to come in so we started moving as many chairs as we could."
Thanks to a large amount of donations and volunteering by church members, Bethany was able to reopen.
In addition to rebuilding their own church, the Bethany congregation helped raise money for other flood-damaged churches.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'I just killed somebody:' Couple recounts seeing man accused of killing woman...
-
Amid string of violent crime, BRPD and BRCC aim to use education...
-
WATCH: Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome speaks about rampant violent crime across Baton Rouge
-
Family of Devin Page Jr. offering $3,000 to help find killer
-
Plaquemine residents reporting sore throats after chlorine leak
Sports Video
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...
-
Monday morning sports update
-
Madison Prep Star Percy Daniels decommits from Seton Hall
-
Catholic with stable full of pitchers on this year's talented squad