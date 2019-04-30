best of sec media days

75°
HOOVER, AL - Another year of SEC media days is in the books, but once again, it provided plenty of great moments.
From Nick Saban playing nice with the media to Les Miles telling reporters (once again) about his special gameday culinary preference, media days offered an array of classic quotes.
Sports 2's Brian Holland shares some of the best moments from media days.
