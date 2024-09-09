Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Week 2: A full weekend of football! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
BYU @ SMU: SMU -12.5 (L)
Western Illinois @ Indiana: u54.5 (L)
Duke @ Northwestern: Duke ML (W)
NFL:
Packers @ Eagles; Packers ML (L)
MLB:
Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5 (L)
Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML (W)
Reds @ Mets: Mets ML (W)
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5 (W)
White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5 (W)
Diamondbacks @ Astros: Astros ML (W)
WNBA:
Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -3 (W)
Wings @ Dream: u169.5 Total Points (L)
Aces @ Sun: Aces -1.5 (W)
Sparks @ Sky: Sky -5 (W)
Saturday
College Football:
Texas @ Michigan: Texas -7 (W)
South Carolina @ Kentucky: Kentucky -9.5 (L)
Kansas @ Illinois: Kansas -4.5 (L)
Nicholls @ LSU: u61.5 Total Points (L)
Tennessee @ NC State: Tennessee -7.5 (W)
Colorado @ Nebraska: Nebraska -6.5 (W)
MLB:
Yankees @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs (W)
Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5 (L)
Nationals @ Pirates o8 Total Runs (W)
White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5 (W)
Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves ML (L)
Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (W)
WNBA:
Mercury @ Storm: Mercury +4 (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Steelers @ Falcons: u42.5 Total Points (W)
Patriots @ Bengals: Bengals -6.5 (L)
Texans @ Colts: Texans -2.5 (L)
Panthers @ Saints: Saints -3.5 (W)
Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5 (L)
Rams @ Lions: Lions -4.5 (W)
MLB:
Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML (L)
Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves -1.5 (L)
Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5 (L)
Yankees @ Cubs: Cubs +1.5 (W)
Tigers @ Athletics: u8.5 Total Runs (L)
Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (W)
WNBA:
Lynx @ Mystics: Lynx -7.5 (L)
Aces @ Liberty: Liberty -4 (PUSH)
Dream @ Fever: Dream +6.5 (W)
Wings @ Sky: Wings -4.5 (L)
Sun @ Sparks: Sun -8.5 (W)
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.