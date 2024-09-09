75°
$$$ Best Bets: Week 2: A full weekend of football! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

BYU @ SMU: SMU -12.5 (L)

Western Illinois @ Indiana: u54.5 (L)

Duke @ Northwestern: Duke ML (W)

NFL:

Packers @ Eagles; Packers ML (L)

MLB:

Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5 (L)

Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML (W)

Reds @ Mets: Mets ML (W)

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5 (W)

White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5 (W)

Diamondbacks @ Astros: Astros ML (W)

WNBA:

Lynx @ Fever: Lynx -3 (W)

Wings @ Dream: u169.5 Total Points (L)

Aces @ Sun: Aces -1.5 (W)

Sparks @ Sky: Sky -5 (W)

Saturday

College Football:

Texas @ Michigan: Texas -7 (W)

South Carolina @ Kentucky: Kentucky -9.5 (L)

Kansas @ Illinois: Kansas -4.5 (L)

Nicholls @ LSU: u61.5 Total Points (L)

Tennessee @ NC State: Tennessee -7.5 (W)

Colorado @ Nebraska: Nebraska -6.5 (W)

MLB:

Yankees @ Cubs: u7.5 Total Runs (W)

Phillies @ Marlins: Phillies -1.5 (L)

Nationals @ Pirates o8 Total Runs (W)

White Sox @ Red Sox: Red Sox -1.5 (W)

Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves ML (L)

Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (W)

 

WNBA:

Mercury @ Storm: Mercury +4 (L)

Sunday

NFL:

Steelers @ Falcons: u42.5 Total Points (W)

Patriots @ Bengals: Bengals -6.5 (L)

Texans @ Colts: Texans -2.5 (L)

Panthers @ Saints: Saints -3.5 (W)

Commanders @ Buccaneers: Commanders +3.5 (L)

Rams @ Lions: Lions -4.5 (W)

MLB:

Rays @ Orioles: Orioles ML (L)

Blue Jays @ Braves: Braves -1.5 (L)

Rockies @ Brewers: Brewers -1.5 (L)

Yankees @ Cubs: Cubs +1.5 (W)

Tigers @ Athletics: u8.5 Total Runs (L)

Guardians @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML (W)

WNBA:

Lynx @ Mystics: Lynx -7.5 (L)

Aces @ Liberty: Liberty -4 (PUSH)

Dream @ Fever: Dream +6.5 (W)

Wings @ Sky: Wings -4.5 (L)

Sun @ Sparks: Sun -8.5 (W)

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.

