$$$ Best Bets: Week 1: Tigers Geaux Gambling! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!
Friday
College Football:
FAU @ Michigan State: FAU +13.5 (W)
W. Michigan @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -23.5 (L)
TCU @ Stanford: TCU -8.5 (L)
MLB:
Brewers @ Reds: Brewers ML (W)
Red Sox @ Tigers: Red Sox ML (W)
Cubs @ Nationals: Cubs ML (W)
Cardinals @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5 (W)
Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML (L)
Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5 (W)
WNBA:
Fever @ Sky: Sky +6.5 (L)
Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -7.5 (L)
Dream @ Aces: Aces -10.5 (W)
Liberty @ Storm: Liberty -2.5 (W)
Saturday
College Football:
Clemson @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5 (W)
Miami @ Florida: Florida ML (L)
UNLV @ Houston: Houston -1.5 (L)
MLB:
Yankees @ Cardinals: Yankees ML (L)
Pirates @ Guardians: Guardians ML (L)
Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5 (W)
Braves @ Phillies: Phillies ML (W)
Orioles @ Rockies: Orioles -1.5 (L)
Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML (L)
WNBA:
Sun @ Mystics: Mystics +8.5 (L)
Sunday
College Football:
LSU vs. USC: LSU -4.5 (L)
MLB:
Cardinals @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs (L)
Padres @ Rays: o7 Total Runs (PUSH)
Mets @ White Sox: Mets ML (W)
Royals @ Astro: Astros ML (W)
Orioles @ Rockies: Orioles -1.5 (W)
Mariners @ Angels: Mariners -1.5 (L)
WNBA:
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
