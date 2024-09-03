92°
$$$ Best Bets: Week 1: Tigers Geaux Gambling! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the MLB and the WNBA!

Friday

College Football:

FAU @ Michigan State: FAU +13.5 (W)

W. Michigan @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin -23.5 (L)

TCU @ Stanford: TCU -8.5 (L)

MLB:

Brewers @ Reds: Brewers ML (W)

Red Sox @ Tigers: Red Sox ML (W)

Cubs @ Nationals: Cubs ML (W)

Cardinals @ Yankees: Yankees -1.5 (W)

Athletics @ Rangers: Rangers ML (L)

Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5 (W)

WNBA:

Fever @ Sky: Sky +6.5 (L)

Lynx @ Wings: Lynx -7.5 (L)

Dream @ Aces: Aces -10.5 (W)

Liberty @ Storm: Liberty -2.5 (W)

Saturday

College Football:

Clemson @ Georgia: Georgia -13.5 (W)

Miami @ Florida: Florida ML (L)

UNLV @ Houston: Houston -1.5 (L)

MLB:

Yankees @ Cardinals: Yankees ML (L)

Pirates @ Guardians: Guardians ML (L)

Mets @ White Sox: Mets -1.5 (W)

Braves @ Phillies: Phillies ML (W)

Orioles @ Rockies: Orioles -1.5 (L)

Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML (L)

WNBA:

Sun @ Mystics: Mystics +8.5 (L)

Sunday

College Football:

LSU vs. USC: LSU -4.5 (L)

MLB:

Cardinals @ Yankees: u9.5 Total Runs (L)

Padres @ Rays: o7 Total Runs (PUSH)

Mets @ White Sox: Mets ML (W)

Royals @ Astro: Astros ML (W)

Orioles @ Rockies:  Orioles -1.5 (W)

Mariners @ Angels: Mariners -1.5 (L)

WNBA:

Storm @ Sun: Storm +1.5 (L)
Sky @ Lynx: Sky +11.5 (W)
Fever @ Wings: Fever -3.5 (W)
Aces @ Mercury: Aces -5.5 (W)
Dream @ Sparks: Dream -4.5 (W)

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.

News
