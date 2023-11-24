51°
Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
Related Story
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in the NFL on Turkey Day.
Week 12 of the NFL:
Lions -6.5
Cowboys -9.5
49ers -6.5
Week 13 of College Football:
Oregon State +14.5
Ohio State +3.5
Louisville -6.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
News
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back with the best bets in the NFL on Turkey Day.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest
-
Council removes, replaces entire West Ascension Hospital Board