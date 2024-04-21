Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: NBA Playoffs begin! $$$
Related Story
Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness, NBA, college baseball, NHL, and MLB!
Friday
NBA:
Bulls @ Heat: Heat -1.5
Kings @ Pelicans: Over 210 Total Points
MLB:
White Sox @ Phillies: Phillies ML
Astros @ Nationals: Astros -1.5
Mets @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML
College Baseball:
Florida @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -1.5
Kansas @ Baylor: Kansas ML
LSU @ Missouri: LSU ML
Saturday
NBA:
Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +4.5
Suns @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -1.5
76ers @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5
NHL:
Islanders @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5
Maples Leafs @ Bruins: Over 5.5 Goals
MLB:
Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML
Athletics @ Guardians: Guardians ML
Rangers @ Braves: Braves ML
College Baseball:
Ole Miss @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5
ULL @ Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina ML
UNC @ NC State: UNC ML
Sunday
NBA:
Mavericks @ Clippers: Clippers +2
Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks ML
NHL:
Lightning @ Panthers: Panthers ML
Avalanche @ Jets: Avalanche ML
Predators @ Canucks: Predators ML
MLB:
TBD
College Baseball:
TBD
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Driver freed after three hours of being stuck under overturned 18-wheeler in...
-
LSU Gymnastics wins first NCAA title in program history with score of...
-
Youth Peace Olympics program bringing positivity to the youth for the 11th...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Man arrested in first-degree rape, allegedly assaulted victim while wielding axe