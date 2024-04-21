$$$ Best Bets: NBA Playoffs begin! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness, NBA, college baseball, NHL, and MLB!



Friday

NBA:

Bulls @ Heat: Heat -1.5

Kings @ Pelicans: Over 210 Total Points

MLB:

White Sox @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Astros @ Nationals: Astros -1.5

Mets @ Dodgers: Dodgers ML

College Baseball:

Florida @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -1.5

Kansas @ Baylor: Kansas ML

LSU @ Missouri: LSU ML

Saturday

NBA:

Magic @ Cavaliers: Magic +4.5

Suns @ Timberwolves: Timberwolves -1.5

76ers @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5

NHL:

Islanders @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5

Maples Leafs @ Bruins: Over 5.5 Goals

MLB:

Rays @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Athletics @ Guardians: Guardians ML

Rangers @ Braves: Braves ML

College Baseball:

Ole Miss @ Georgia: Georgia -1.5

ULL @ Coastal Carolina: Coastal Carolina ML

UNC @ NC State: UNC ML

Sunday

NBA:

Mavericks @ Clippers: Clippers +2

Pacers @ Bucks: Bucks ML

NHL:

Lightning @ Panthers: Panthers ML

Avalanche @ Jets: Avalanche ML

Predators @ Canucks: Predators ML

MLB:

TBD

College Baseball:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.