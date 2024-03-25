$$$ Best Bets: Let the Madness begin! $$$

Hunter McCann has the best bets for the March Madness Round of 64!

Thursday

March Madness:

Michigan State vs. Mississippi State: Michigan State -1.5

Oregon vs. South Carolina: South Carolina -1.5

McNeese vs. Gonzaga: McNeese +5.5

Friday

March Madness:

Northwestern vs. Florida Atlantic: Florida Atlantic -2.5

New Mexico vs. Clemson: New Mexico -2.5

Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary's: Grand Canyon +5.5

Saturday

March Madness:

Michigan State vs. UNC: UNC -3.5

Texas vs. Tennessee: Tennessee -6.5

Duquesne vs Illinois: Illinois -9.5

Sunday

March Madness:

Colorado vs Marquette: Marquette -4.5

James Madison vs Duke: James Madison +7.5

Yale vs San Diego State: San Diego State -5.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.