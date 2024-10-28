Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: The underdogs are barking! $$$
Related Story
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the World Series and the NBA!
Friday
College Football:
Louisville @ Boston College: Boston College +7.5 (W)
Boise State @ UNLV: UNLV +3.5 (L)
Rutgers @ USC: Rutgers +14.5 (L)
NHL:
Senators @ Golden Knights: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Islanders @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Predators @ Blackhawks: Predators ML (W)
Penguins @ Oilers: Oilers ML (W)
World Series:
Yankees @ Dodgers: No Run First Inning (W)
NBA:
76ers @ Raptors: 76ers -4.5 (L)
Pacers @ Knicks: Pacers +4.5 (L)
Pistons @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -10.5 (W)
Hornets @ Hawks: Hawks -5.5 (L)
Grizzlies @ Rockets: Grizzlies +3.5 (L)
Pelicans @ Trailblazers: Pelicans -5.5 (L)
Saturday
College Football:
Notre Dame @ Navy: Navy +13.5 (L)
Missouri @ Alabama: Missouri +17.5 (L)
BYU @ UCF: BYU +3.5 (W)
Florida State @ Miami: Miami -20.5 (W)
LSU @ Texas A&M: LSU ML (L)
Michigan State @ Michigan: Michigan -4.5 (W)
World Series:
Yankees @ Dodgers: o8.5 Total Runs (L)
NHL:
Utah Hockey Club @ Kings: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Jets @ Flames: Jets ML (W)
Blues @ Canadiens: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Capitals @ Lightning: Lightning ML (W)
Ducks @ Rangers: Rangers -1.5 (L)
Blackhawks @ Stars: Stars -1.5 (W)
NBA:
Clippers @ Nuggets: Nuggets -7.5 (L)
Cavaliers @ Wizards: Wizards +10 (L)
Celtics @ Pistons: Celtics -13.5 (L)
Magic @ Grizzlies: Magic +1.5 (L)
Mavericks @ Suns: Mavericks -2.5 (L)
Kings @ Lakers: Kings +1.5 (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Packers @ Jaguars: Packers -3.5 (L)
Ravens @ Browns: Ravens -8.5 (L)
Colts @ Texans: u45.5 Total Points (W)
Jets @ Patriots: u41.5 Total Points (L)
Bills @ Seahawks: Bills -3.0 (W)
Cowboys @ 49ers: u47.5 Total Points (L)
NHL:
Oilers @ Red Wings: Oilers ML (W)
Ducks @ Devils: Devils -1.5 (W)
Canadiens @ Flyers: Canadiens ML (W)
Senators @ Avalanche: o6.5 Total Goals (W)
NBA:
76ers @ Pacers: 76ers +8.5 (W)
Pelicans @ Trailblazers: Pelicans -5.5 (L)
Bucks @ Nets: Bucks -9.5 (L)
Clippers @ Warriors: Warriors -9.5 (L)
Hawks @ Thunder: Hawks +9.5 (L)
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Facing a deadline, community comes together to help family rebuild after Hurricane...
-
Woman working to feed the homeless community in Baton Rouge
-
Pierre Part trailer catches fire early Sunday morning
-
Denham Springs man killed in Tickfaw motorcycle crash
-
Louisiana early voting down from 2020; Black voter turnout low