Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death Valley!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
California @ Virginia Tech: Cal +6.5
North Texas @ Charlotte: u61.5 Total Points
Boise State @ Nevada: Nevada +21.5
MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML
NBA:
Hawks @ Magic: Magic -5.5
Celtics @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5
Timberwolves @ Lakers: Lakers ML
Jazz @ Kings: Kings -5.5
Warriors @ Trail Blazers: Warriors -2.5
Cavaliers @ Nets: u230.5 Total Points
NHL:
Maple Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Points
Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5
Capitals @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Jets: Jets ML
Saturday
College Football:
Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss +5.5
Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -11.5
Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -2.5
Baylor @ Cincinnati: Baylor +3.5
Texas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5
Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -2.5
MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning
NBA:
Bulls @ Magic: Bulls +6.5
Thunder @ Hawks: Thunder -6.5
Hornets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5
Pacers @ Grizzlies: Pacers +1.5
Suns @ Nuggets: o233.5 Total Points
NHL:
Avalanche @ Bruins: Avalanche ML
Sabres @ Maple Leafs: u6.5 Total Goals
Ducks @ Lightning: Lightning ML
Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals
Senators @ Capitals: o5.5 Total Goals
Hurricanes @ Stars: Hurricanes ML
Sunday
NFL:
Jets @ Bengals: Jets +6.5
Bears @ Ravens: o44.5 Total Points
Giants @ Eagles: Giants +7.5
Cowboys @ Broncos: Cowboys +3.5
Titans @ Colts: Colts o30.5 Total Points
Packers @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5
NBA:
Celtics @ Pistons: Celtics + 4.5
Knicks @ Heat: Knicks -2.5
Bucks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5
Pacers @ Timberwolves: Pacers +12.5
Raptors @ Mavericks: Mavericks ML
Lakers @ Kings: Lakers -2.5
NHL:
Avalanche @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals
Mammoth @ Jers: Jets ML
Sharks @ Wild: Wild ML
Stars @ Predators: Stars ML
Kings @ Blackhawks: o5.5 Total Goals
Oilers @ Canucks: Oilers ML
