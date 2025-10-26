$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death Valley!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

California @ Virginia Tech: Cal +6.5

North Texas @ Charlotte: u61.5 Total Points

Boise State @ Nevada: Nevada +21.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

NBA:

Hawks @ Magic: Magic -5.5

Celtics @ Knicks: Knicks -2.5

Timberwolves @ Lakers: Lakers ML

Jazz @ Kings: Kings -5.5

Warriors @ Trail Blazers: Warriors -2.5

Cavaliers @ Nets: u230.5 Total Points

NHL:

Maple Leafs @ Sabres: u6.5 Total Points

Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5

Capitals @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Jets: Jets ML

Saturday

College Football:

Ole Miss @ Oklahoma: Ole Miss +5.5

Alabama @ South Carolina: Alabama -11.5

Missouri @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt -2.5

Baylor @ Cincinnati: Baylor +3.5

Texas @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +7.5

Texas A&M @ LSU: Texas A&M -2.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning

NBA:

Bulls @ Magic: Bulls +6.5

Thunder @ Hawks: Thunder -6.5

Hornets @ 76ers: 76ers -4.5

Pacers @ Grizzlies: Pacers +1.5

Suns @ Nuggets: o233.5 Total Points



NHL:

Avalanche @ Bruins: Avalanche ML

Sabres @ Maple Leafs: u6.5 Total Goals

Ducks @ Lightning: Lightning ML

Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals

Senators @ Capitals: o5.5 Total Goals

Hurricanes @ Stars: Hurricanes ML

Sunday

NFL:

Jets @ Bengals: Jets +6.5

Bears @ Ravens: o44.5 Total Points

Giants @ Eagles: Giants +7.5

Cowboys @ Broncos: Cowboys +3.5

Titans @ Colts: Colts o30.5 Total Points

Packers @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5



NBA:

Celtics @ Pistons: Celtics + 4.5

Knicks @ Heat: Knicks -2.5

Bucks @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -6.5

Pacers @ Timberwolves: Pacers +12.5

Raptors @ Mavericks: Mavericks ML

Lakers @ Kings: Lakers -2.5





NHL:

Avalanche @ Devils: u6.5 Total Goals

Mammoth @ Jers: Jets ML

Sharks @ Wild: Wild ML

Stars @ Predators: Stars ML

Kings @ Blackhawks: o5.5 Total Goals

Oilers @ Canucks: Oilers ML