$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 4: Is Tennessee the real deal? $$$
Friday
College Football:
Stanford @ Syracuse: Syracuse -8.5 (L)
Illinois @ Nebraska: Illinois +9.5 (W)
San Jose State @ Washington State: Washington State -12.5 (L)
MLB:
Tigers @ Orioles: Orioles ML (W)
Phillies @ Mets: o6.5 Total Runs (W)
Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5 (L)
Angeles @ Astros: Astros -1.5 (W)
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees -1.5 (W)
White Sox @ Padres: Padres -1.5 (L)
Saturday
College Football:
NC State @ Clemson: NC State +21.5 (L)
USC @ Michigan: USC -5.5 (L)
UCLA @ LSU: LSU -23.5 (L)
TCU @ SMU: SMU +3.5 (W)
Tennessee @ Oklahoma: Tennessee -6.5 (W)
Kansas State @ BYU: Kansas State -6.5 (L)
MLB:
Pirates @ Reds: Pirates u9.5 Total Runs (W)
Nationals @ Cubs: Cubs ML (L)
Braves @ Marlins: Braves -1.5 (W)
Twins @ Red Sox: u8.5 Total Runs (VOID)
Mariners @ Rangers: u8.5 Total Runs (L)
Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5 (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Eagles @ Saints: Saints -2.5 (L)
Bears @ Colts: u43.5 Total Points (W)
Giants @ Browns: Browns -6.5 (L)
Chargers @ Steelers: Chargers +3.5 (L)
Lions @ Cardinals: Lions -2.5 (W)
Chiefs @ Falcons: Chiefs -2.5 (W)
MLB:
Pirates @ Reds: No Run First Inning (L)
Braves @ Marlins: Braves ML (W)
Angels @ Astros: Astros -1.5 (L)
Nationals @ Cubs: Cubs ML (W)
Yankees @ Athletics: Yankees ML (W)
Rockies @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5 (L)
WNBA:
Dream @ Liberty: Dream +12.5 (L)
Fever @ Sun: Sun -4.5 (W)
Mercury @ Lynx: Lynx -9.5 (L)
Storm @ Aces: Aces -7.0 (W)
