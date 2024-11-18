Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Tigers navigate through the Swamp! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
North Texas @ UTSA: UTSA ML (W)
Wyoming @ Colorado State: Colorado State -9.5 (W)
UCLA @ Washington: Washington -4.5 (W)
Houston @ Arizona: u46.5 Total Points (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Florida @ Florida State: Florida -5.5 (W)
Alabama @ Purdue: Alabama -2.5 (L)
American @ UNC: UNC -24.5 (W)
Marquette @ Maryland: u146.5 Total Points (L)
Arizona @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin +4.5 (W)
Ohio State @ Texas A&M: o148.5 (L)
NBA:
76ers @ Magic: Magic -1.5 (W)
Pistons @ Raptors: Raptors +1.5 (L)
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +11.5 (L)
Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5 (L)
Nuggets @ Pelicans: u220.5 (W)
Grizzlies @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5 (W)
NHL:
Penguins @ Blue Jackets: Penguins ML (L)
Capitals @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML (L)
Predators @ Flames: Flames ML (W)
Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club: Golden Knights ML (W)
Red Wings @ Ducks: Red Wings ML (L)
Saturday
College Football:
Texas @ Arkansas: Texas -12.5 (L)
Tulane @ Navy: Tulane -6.5 (W)
Clemson @ Pittsburgh: u53.5 Total Points (W)
LSU @ Florida: LSU o30.5 Total Points (L)
Tennessee @ Georgia: u48.5 Total Points (W)
Oregon @ Wisconsin: Oregon -13.5 (L)
Men's College Basketball:
Notre Dame @ Georgetown: Notre Dame -2.5 (W)
South Carolina State @ Bethune Cookman: Bethune Cookman -1.5 (W)
South Carolina @ Indiana: Indiana -7.5 (W)
Colorado State @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss -3.5 (W)
UMKC @ Creighton: Creighton -21.5 (W)
Pepperdine @ UC Irvine: UC Irvine -16.5 (W)
NBA:
Bucks @ Hornets: Hornets +4.5 (W)
Raptors @ Celtics: Raptors +16.5 (W)
Lakers @ Pelicans: u220.5 Total Points (W)
Spurs @ Mavericks: Spurs +10.5 (L)
Jazz @ Kings: Kings -8.5 (L)
NHL:
Blues @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Islanders @ Kraken: Kraken ML (W)
Jets @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Senators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML (W)
Red Wings @ Kings: Kings ML (W)
Stars @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Sunday
NFL:
Jaguars @ Lions: Lions -13.5
Rams @ Patriots: Rams -4.5
Ravens @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5
Falcons: Broncos: Broncos -1.5
Chiefs @ Bills: u46.5 Total Points
Bengals @ Chargers: Bengals ML
Men's College Basketball:
Saint Mary’s @ Nebraska: Saint Mary’s -3.5
Clemson @ Boise State: Boise State -2.5
Austin Peay @ Tennessee: Tennessee-27.5
Troy @ Oregon: Oregon -12.5
UC Santa Barbara @ San Jose State: UC Santa Barbara -6.5
California @ USC: USC -9.5
NBA:
Suns @ Timberwolves: Suns +7.5
Hawks @ Trailblazers: Hawks -3.5
Hornets @ Cavaliers: Hornets +10.5
Nuggets @ Grizzlies: o226.5 Total Points
Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5
Rockets @ Bulls: Bulls +4.5
NHL:
Blues @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5
Capitals @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Rangers @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals
Predators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals
