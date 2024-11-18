$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Tigers navigate through the Swamp! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

North Texas @ UTSA: UTSA ML (W)

Wyoming @ Colorado State: Colorado State -9.5 (W)

UCLA @ Washington: Washington -4.5 (W)

Houston @ Arizona: u46.5 Total Points (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Florida @ Florida State: Florida -5.5 (W)

Alabama @ Purdue: Alabama -2.5 (L)

American @ UNC: UNC -24.5 (W)

Marquette @ Maryland: u146.5 Total Points (L)

Arizona @ Wisconsin: Wisconsin +4.5 (W)

Ohio State @ Texas A&M: o148.5 (L)

NBA:

76ers @ Magic: Magic -1.5 (W)

Pistons @ Raptors: Raptors +1.5 (L)

Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +11.5 (L)

Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5 (L)

Nuggets @ Pelicans: u220.5 (W)

Grizzlies @ Warriors: Warriors -7.5 (W)

NHL:

Penguins @ Blue Jackets: Penguins ML (L)

Capitals @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML (L)

Predators @ Flames: Flames ML (W)

Golden Knights @ Utah Hockey Club: Golden Knights ML (W)

Red Wings @ Ducks: Red Wings ML (L)

Saturday

College Football:

Texas @ Arkansas: Texas -12.5 (L)

Tulane @ Navy: Tulane -6.5 (W)

Clemson @ Pittsburgh: u53.5 Total Points (W)

LSU @ Florida: LSU o30.5 Total Points (L)

Tennessee @ Georgia: u48.5 Total Points (W)

Oregon @ Wisconsin: Oregon -13.5 (L)

Men's College Basketball:

Notre Dame @ Georgetown: Notre Dame -2.5 (W)

South Carolina State @ Bethune Cookman: Bethune Cookman -1.5 (W)

South Carolina @ Indiana: Indiana -7.5 (W)

Colorado State @ Ole Miss: Ole Miss -3.5 (W)

UMKC @ Creighton: Creighton -21.5 (W)

Pepperdine @ UC Irvine: UC Irvine -16.5 (W)

NBA:

Bucks @ Hornets: Hornets +4.5 (W)

Raptors @ Celtics: Raptors +16.5 (W)

Lakers @ Pelicans: u220.5 Total Points (W)

Spurs @ Mavericks: Spurs +10.5 (L)

Jazz @ Kings: Kings -8.5 (L)

NHL:

Blues @ Bruins: o5.5 Total Goals (L)

Islanders @ Kraken: Kraken ML (W)

Jets @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals (L)

Senators @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes ML (W)

Red Wings @ Kings: Kings ML (W)

Stars @ Wild: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

Sunday

NFL:

Jaguars @ Lions: Lions -13.5

Rams @ Patriots: Rams -4.5

Ravens @ Steelers: Steelers +3.5

Falcons: Broncos: Broncos -1.5

Chiefs @ Bills: u46.5 Total Points

Bengals @ Chargers: Bengals ML

Men's College Basketball:

Saint Mary’s @ Nebraska: Saint Mary’s -3.5

Clemson @ Boise State: Boise State -2.5

Austin Peay @ Tennessee: Tennessee-27.5

Troy @ Oregon: Oregon -12.5

UC Santa Barbara @ San Jose State: UC Santa Barbara -6.5

California @ USC: USC -9.5

NBA:

Suns @ Timberwolves: Suns +7.5

Hawks @ Trailblazers: Hawks -3.5

Hornets @ Cavaliers: Hornets +10.5

Nuggets @ Grizzlies: o226.5 Total Points

Nets @ Knicks: Knicks -9.5

Rockets @ Bulls: Bulls +4.5

NHL:

Blues @ Hurricanes: Hurricanes -1.5

Capitals @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML

Rangers @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals

Predators @ Canucks: o5.5 Total Goals