Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death Valley! $$$
Related Story
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!
Friday
College Football:
California @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest +7.5 (L)
Rice @ Memphis: Rice +7.5 (W)
Iowa @ UCLA: u44.5 Total Points (W)
New Mexico @ Sand Diego State: New Mexico +3.0 (W)
NHL:
Red Wings @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML (W)
Penguins @ Capitals: Capitals ML (L)
Golden Knights @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals (L)
Wild @ Ducks: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
NBA:
Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks ML (L)
Warriors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4.5 (W)
Bucks @ Knicks: Bucks +7.5 (L)
Suns @ Mavericks: Mavericks -2.5 (L)
Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -8.5 (W)
Heat @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5 (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Army @ Duke: Duke -33.5 (W)
Boston College @ VCU: VCU -10.5 (W)
Grambling State @ Ole Miss: u143.5 Total Points (W)
UNC @ Kansas: Kansas -7.5 (L)
Montana @ Oregon: Oregon -16.5 (W)
UCLA @ New Mexico: UCLA -4.5 (L)
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Georgia Tech: o63.5 Total Points (L)
Florida @ Texas: Texas -21.5
Georgia @ Ole Miss: Georgia -2.5 (L)
South Carolina @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +7.5 (L)
Alabama @ LSU: LSU +3.0 (L)
BUY @ Utah: BYU -2.5 (L)
NHL:
Stars @ Jets: o5.5 Total Goals (L)
Flyers @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5 (L)
Senators @ Bruins: Bruins ML (L)
Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML (W)
Capitals @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Utah Hockey Club @ Predators: Predators ML (W)
NBA:
Jazz @ Spurs: u221.5 Total Points (W)
Nets @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -12.5 (L)
Bulls @ Hawks: Bulls +2.5 (W)
Raptors @ Clippers: Raptors +7.5 (W)
Men's College Basketball:
Bucknell @ Kentucky: Kentucky -28.5 (L)
Charlotte @ Utah State: Utah State -13.5 (W)
Florida State @ Rice: Rice +10.5 (W)
Arkansas @ Baylor: o154.5 Total Points (L)
Auburn @ Houston: Houston -4.5 (L)
Pepperdine @ UC San Diego: u144.5 Total Points (L)
Sunday
NFL:
Giants @ Panthers: u40.5 Total Points
Bills @ Colts: Bills -3.5
Steelers @ Commanders: Commanders -2.5
49ers @ Buccaneers: 49ers Team Total o27.5 Total Points
Jets @ Cardinals: Cardinals ML
Lions @ Texans: Lions -3.5
NHL:
Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5
Wild @ Blackhawks: Wild ML
Blue Jackets @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals
NBA:
Rockets @ Pistons: Rockets -4.5
Celtics @ Bucks: Celtics -3.5
Hornets @ 76ers: Hornets +3.5
Warriors @ Thunder: Thunder -6.5
Mavericks @ Nuggets: Mavericks +5.5
Kings @ Suns: Suns -2.0
Men's College Basketball:
Eastern Illinois @ Indiana: Indiana -26.5
Michigan @ Wake Forest: Michigan -1.5
Southeastern @ UAB: UAB -17.5
Arizona State @ Gonzaga: o157.5 team points
Albama State @ LSU: LSU -21.5
San Jose St. @ Hawaii: San Jose St. +6.0
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern women's soccer team wins SWAC title, punches ticket to NCAA tournament
-
One person is dead and 16 are injured after a shooting at...
-
Port Allen celebrates 18th annual "Veterans on Parade" ahead of Veterans Day
-
Owner of LSU's tiger substitute details trip to Baton Rouge with WBRZ
-
Ascension Parish holds Veterans Day parade Sunday