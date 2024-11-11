$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: Playoff elimination game in Death Valley! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the NBA and college basketball!

Friday

College Football:

California @ Wake Forest: Wake Forest +7.5 (L)

Rice @ Memphis: Rice +7.5 (W)

Iowa @ UCLA: u44.5 Total Points (W)

New Mexico @ Sand Diego State: New Mexico +3.0 (W)

NHL:

Red Wings @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML (W)

Penguins @ Capitals: Capitals ML (L)

Golden Knights @ Kraken: u6.5 Total Goals (L)

Wild @ Ducks: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

NBA:

Hawks @ Pistons: Hawks ML (L)

Warriors @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4.5 (W)

Bucks @ Knicks: Bucks +7.5 (L)

Suns @ Mavericks: Mavericks -2.5 (L)

Rockets @ Thunder: Thunder -8.5 (W)

Heat @ Nuggets: Nuggets -2.5 (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Army @ Duke: Duke -33.5 (W)

Boston College @ VCU: VCU -10.5 (W)

Grambling State @ Ole Miss: u143.5 Total Points (W)

UNC @ Kansas: Kansas -7.5 (L)

Montana @ Oregon: Oregon -16.5 (W)

UCLA @ New Mexico: UCLA -4.5 (L)

Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Georgia Tech: o63.5 Total Points (L)

Florida @ Texas: Texas -21.5

Georgia @ Ole Miss: Georgia -2.5 (L)

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt +7.5 (L)

Alabama @ LSU: LSU +3.0 (L)

BUY @ Utah: BYU -2.5 (L)

NHL:

Stars @ Jets: o5.5 Total Goals (L)

Flyers @ Panthers: Panthers -1.5 (L)

Senators @ Bruins: Bruins ML (L)

Canadiens @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML (W)

Capitals @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

Utah Hockey Club @ Predators: Predators ML (W)



NBA:

Jazz @ Spurs: u221.5 Total Points (W)

Nets @ Cavaliers: Cavaliers -12.5 (L)

Bulls @ Hawks: Bulls +2.5 (W)

Raptors @ Clippers: Raptors +7.5 (W)

Men's College Basketball:

Bucknell @ Kentucky: Kentucky -28.5 (L)

Charlotte @ Utah State: Utah State -13.5 (W)

Florida State @ Rice: Rice +10.5 (W)

Arkansas @ Baylor: o154.5 Total Points (L)

Auburn @ Houston: Houston -4.5 (L)

Pepperdine @ UC San Diego: u144.5 Total Points (L)

Sunday

NFL:

Giants @ Panthers: u40.5 Total Points

Bills @ Colts: Bills -3.5

Steelers @ Commanders: Commanders -2.5

49ers @ Buccaneers: 49ers Team Total o27.5 Total Points

Jets @ Cardinals: Cardinals ML

Lions @ Texans: Lions -3.5

NHL:

Sharks @ Devils: Devils -1.5

Wild @ Blackhawks: Wild ML

Blue Jackets @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals

NBA:

Rockets @ Pistons: Rockets -4.5

Celtics @ Bucks: Celtics -3.5

Hornets @ 76ers: Hornets +3.5

Warriors @ Thunder: Thunder -6.5

Mavericks @ Nuggets: Mavericks +5.5

Kings @ Suns: Suns -2.0

Men's College Basketball:

Eastern Illinois @ Indiana: Indiana -26.5

Michigan @ Wake Forest: Michigan -1.5

Southeastern @ UAB: UAB -17.5

Arizona State @ Gonzaga: o157.5 team points

Albama State @ LSU: LSU -21.5

San Jose St. @ Hawaii: San Jose St. +6.0