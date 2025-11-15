Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard with chemicals

BERWICK — Police are searching for Cecil Michael Stratton, an inmate who escaped from the Berwick Police Department Jail late Wednesday night.

Police say Stratton and Brandon Brunet escaped just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Berwick Police said that during lockdown procedures, Stratton threw cleaning chemicals in an officer's face, allowing him and Brunet to escape. The officer was treated and released. Berwick Police Chief Elect J.P. Henry said the officer was disarmed of their pepper spray and taser.

“During normal lockdown procedures, some of the inmates do get cleaning supplies to clean up their cell area," Henry said about the cleaning chemicals. “That is believed to be one of the chemicals used.”

Henry said that Brunet was back in custody within 20 to 30 minutes after he was spotted running in the backyard of a home.

Police added that the public should remain vigilant, saying that Stratton is known to have violent tendencies and has previously escaped from a prison facility in North Louisiana. He was being held on a probation and parole warrant and was only booked in Wednesday morning on a warrant out of Jeanerette for simple burglary.

“Mr. Stratton is no stranger to the law enforcement. He has been in and out of prison most of his adult life. At one point in time he was actually an escaped inmate from Allen Parish Correctional Facility," Henry said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berwick Police Department at 985-384-7710.

Schools on the north side of Morgan City were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution as Morgan City Police assisted Berwick Police in their search.

"There is a large police presence in the area as officers work to locate the individual. We ask residents to remain alert and avoid the area if possible," Morgan City Police said.

Officers said Brunet was arrested for unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure, disarming a peace officer, battery of a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated escape. Stratton is wanted for the same charges.