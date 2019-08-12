Belief and hope restored in East Iberville football

Just down the road on Highway 30 in St. Gabriel is a tiny 1-A school, East Iberville.

Last year the Tigers football program finished the season just 1-9 snapping the longest losing streak in Louisiana at 46 games.

Now a year later and East Iberville has seen a revival of the past.

49-year-old head coach Ron LeJeune has made his way back to East Ibervile, the place that gave him his first head coaching job back in 1999.

Nearly 20 years later and he's back with a new purpose.

"I never thought I would be coming back 20 years later," said LeJeune. I guess it's fate. I'm really trying to do a lot of good for the boys and the community."

Three games into this season and the Tigers are a perfect 3-0.

The last time East Iberville won three games in a season was 2012.

"People are probably thinking this can't be real it's a typo, but it's real," laughed senior Quarterback Lyndell Joseph. "We've been putting in the work for it."

This March LeJeune inherited the program with seven returning players with previous football experience.

Now seven months later after many trips around the halls, coach LeJeune has turned East Iberville football back around with close to 40 players on his roster.

"A real challenging thing was lack of knowledge by the kids," LeJeune said. They do not know football at all because they have not played."

"I kind of wanted to give it a try myself senior year," said Blake Barbay a senior at East Iberville. Then everybody else around me was going out to play and give it a try."

The Tigers will travel to Tara High School later this week looking to keep that win streak rolling.