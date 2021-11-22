66°
Bee swarm blocks area of downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A swarm of bees has taken over parts of downtown.

Caution tape blocked off an area around 3rd Street between Florida and Laurel around lunchtime Thursday.

The bees may have come from a hive on the roof of a nearby building. 

3 years ago Thursday, September 20 2018

