Bear captured in trap, driven away after sighting near Broadmoor United Methodist Church campus

BATON ROUGE - A bear traipsing around the Baton Rouge area was sedated and relocated by officials after being sighted near Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Friday.

The bear was driven away in a trap around 8:30 p.m. and relocated to a wildlife management area. According to the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, biologists tagged the male bear before taking blood and fur samples.

"He was here for a good time not a long time, but we think he will like the WMA much more," the agency said on Facebook, noting that the bear was unconscious around 2:30 a.m.

Law enforcement first responded to the scene Friday morning, where they said the bear was seen in a tree nearby. Sources said the campus was placed on lockdown for the safety of faculty and the summer camp students there while efforts were made to get the bear, nicknamed by local children as "Berre," down. By 11 a.m., the bear was hanging around in a tree in a homeowner's backyard.

Thursday, wildlife agents placed a trap down filled with donuts to try and lure the bear for a possible relocation.