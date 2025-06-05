73°
Bayou Vista man arrested for rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute
BAYOU VISTA - A Bayou Vista man was arrested for rape following an altercation on Sunday, officials said.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman called Sunday night, saying she had been raped by 45-year-old Troy Carnley.
Deputies investigated and found evidence to arrest Carnley. He was booked early June 2 for first-degree rape, home invasion and solicitation of a prostitute. His bail has not been set.
