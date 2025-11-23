Bayou L'Ourse man arrested after he allegedly took nonconsensual photos with hidden camera in bathroom

BAYOU L’OURSE – Assumption Parish deputies arrested a man accused of drilling a hole in a bathroom closet and taking pictures of a person he brought back to his home.

Brandon Glenn Griffin, 30, turned himself in on Wednesday and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on five counts of video voyeurism.

According to deputies, a person he was dating filed a report with the sheriff's office on July 7 alleging Griffin had placed a camera in a closet in the bathroom of his home to take photos without consent. Deputies said they found evidence corroborating the claims.