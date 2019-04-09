Battle over Livingston Parish gravel pit continues

WATSON - After years of fighting against a gravel pit near the Oak Hills subdivision, a judge who originally stopped construction said it can resume.



The 50 acre gravel pit is right next to the subdivision, and residents claimed it's caused noise and traffic problems for years.



"It gets very noisy," "Save the Hill" orgainzer Jim Norred said. "You can't hear the birds. People came out here for the quiet and peacefulness. It's always been a peaceful subdivision, until now."



Earlier this year, a judge ruled environmental and economic studies had not been completed, so construction came to a halt. Southern Aggregate appealed the decision and was allowed to continue.



"I would hope that at the very least they would not be allowed to work while the environmental impact and economic impact study was done," Norred said.



Southern Aggregate did not return our request for a comment.