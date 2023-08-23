Baton Rouge Zoo among thousands without power after severe weather Tuesday

UPDATE: Entergy says power will be restored to residents by Wednesday afternoon. According to the Entergy map, residents in most areas are expected to have power by 3 p.m.

Due to storm damage cleanup, the Baton Rouge Zoo will remain closed through Wednesday. Zoo camp will still take place as usual.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Zoo was one of many spots impacted by severe weather Tuesday.

According to a release from BREC, the Zoo was shut down Tuesday afternoon after power was lost at the facility. Several downed trees were also reported throughout the property. According to the zoo's Facebook page, it will remain closed through Wednesday.

Our Lady of the Lake North also suffered a power outage Tuesday, but it has since been restored. The emergency room is still accepting walk-ins, however it is diverting ambulances to other medical centers.

Strong wind and rain caused thousands of power outages across the capital area Tuesday, with more than 4,000 still affected in East Baton Rouge alone.

A majority of the outages are being reported in the northern parts of East Baton Rouge, especially north of the Baton Rouge airport.

Power has been restored to most homes outside of East Baton Rouge as of 4:30 p.m. Entergy says it expects to have power restored to most EBR customers by 10 p.m.

