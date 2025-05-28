Baton Rouge woman says man pulled gun on her in road-rage incident on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE — A woman in Baton Rouge says a man pulled a gun on her while driving down Airline Highway.

Nityoke Baptiste said it has been three weeks since the incident, and she has not driven down Airline since then. She said she was leaving Colonial Plaza Shopping Center and accidentally cut off a motorcyclist, who began hurling racist remarks at her.

“He was like, 'You black b**ch! What the f**k you say, you black b**ch?'” Baptiste recalled.

Baptiste said the man continued the comments while tailing her for a nearly-four-mile stretch.

“I tried to go faster, but he caught up. I tried to slow down to let him go and he wouldn’t take that either,” Baptiste said.

She said she stopped near Academy Sports and the biker approached her vehicle.

“He jumped off the motorbike and he took his gun and tried to break my window. The butt of it didn’t break my window but he pointed it at me,” she said.

Baptiste said she was stunned and immediately started praying. She said a woman then walked toward her car to see what was going on and she tried to deescalate the situation.

“I just thank God for the lady that was walking down the street. I believe she saved my life,” Baptiste said.

Baptiste said she filed a report with Baton Rouge Police the day of the incident and they identified the man. BRPD says that the report is under investigation.