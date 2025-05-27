Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman arrested after allegedly running from, hitting officers
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested early Saturday morning after driving recklessly, running from and attempting to fight officers.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers attempted a traffic stop around 3:50 a.m. on 43-year-old Karica Washington because she was swerving into oncoming traffic, jumping the median and running onto a curb.
Washington reportedly refused to stop and drove to her house with officers following. As she was walking to her door, the responding officer deployed his taser, which had no effect.
As an officer tried to arrest Washington, she allegedly began hitting him. Officials also added that when Washington was placed in a unit, she began kicking and struck one of the officials.
After she was arrested, officials found that the plate on her vehicle was expired, she had no insurance and had never been issued a driver's license.
Washington was arrested and charged with reckless operation, aggravated flight, resisting an officer with force, battery of a police officer, open container and no driver's license.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
-
70 for 70: Kathleen Blanco
-
20-year-old Amite woman killed in Saturday night crash
-
One person injured after Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals