65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after car crashes into utility pole

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers in Baton Rouge are experiencing service issues after a car crashed into a utility pole, according to a company spokesperson.

"We are working with first responders and the power utility to safely allow fiber technicians to restore service. We expect full restoration by late this evening," Verizon's Ashley Rea said. 

Verizon's online outage tracker says the issues began around 6:30 on Tuesday evening and service should be completely restored by 11 p.m. on Wednesday. 

News
Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after...
Baton Rouge Verizon customers experiencing disruptions after car crashes into utility pole
BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers in Baton Rouge are experiencing service issues after a car crashed into a utility pole,... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 05 2025 Nov 5, 2025 Wednesday, November 05, 2025 1:43:00 PM CST November 05, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days