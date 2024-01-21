Baton Rouge under Excessive Heat Advisory for 5th consecutive day

BATON ROUGE - Excessive heat has had the capital city and surrounding areas in an unyielding grip for five consecutive days.

Some are battling the uncomfortably steamy temperatures by finding fun ways to stay cool, like going for a swim or enjoying a snowball or two.

But heat can be more than just uncomfortable, for those without AC and proper hydration, it can be deadly.

During the first three days of the heat advisory, personnel with local Emergency Medical Services responded to a total of 15 heat-related calls.

When heat advisories are issued, officials say it's critical people take certain steps to ensure their health and safety.

According to the Red Cross, it's important to stay hydrated and ensure that your family has plenty of extra water and emergency supplies on hand.

Those who don't have a working AC in their home are encouraged to make a plan that allows for spending at least three hours a day in a cool location that has AC.

Additional safety and health information can be found here and on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website.

