Baton Rouge to begin collecting debris from Barry later this week

BATON ROUGE - An emergency plan is in place to remove Hurricane Barry debris in Baton Rouge.

"We entered an emergency contract with DRC Disposal Services. They will be out helping us pick up debris, along with Republic, picking up their normal routes," Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill said.

Broken tree limbs and leaves can go the curb now. They will start being picked up Wednesday.

Over the next few days, officials will be assessing just how much debris the storm left behind.

"It could take two or three weeks before it can all be removed, but the city will get it picked up," Hill said.

The city-parish has postponed its blight clearing effort called "Operation Fresh Start" so crews can focus on debris removal. Fresh Start was set to launch this weekend.