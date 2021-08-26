Baton Rouge Symphony says attendees must be fully vaccinated

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Symphony announced Tuesday that guests must show proof they've been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus before attending any show.

"the best way for us to ensure that music doesn't stop, and we don't have to do another shutdown or anything like that is ... we're going to require vaccines for everyone involved," Caty Steward, director of engagement for the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra, said.

According to the Symphony's updated COVID-19 policy, all ticketholders must show proof they got their last dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to attending a performance. Attendees must present their physical vaccination card, a picture of that card, or a digital vaccination record upon entry.

"This way we can sit back and say, no matter what happens, we have put every safety precaution that we can in place for our patrons, for our musicians, for our volunteers," Steward said.

Children under the age of 12 and those with a conflicting medical condition or closely-held religious belief that prevents them from being vaccinated must show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of attending a concert.

"There are several orchestras and theaters that are saying, 'if you're under the age of 12, I'm sorry we're not going to sell you a ticket. We're not going to admit you,' and we definitely don't want to take that stance at this point," Steward said.

Masks must also be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this month, the Symphony said it was encouraging all of its performers to get vaccinated.