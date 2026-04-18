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Baton Rouge Symphony League hosts 77th annual Mad Hatters fundraiser at Crowne Plaza
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony League celebrated 77 years in the capital city with its annual Mad Hatters fundraiser.
Guests packed the Crowne Plaza wearing their best hats and headpieces to fit this year's theme, "Out of This World."
The event included a fashion show and an auction.
Proceeds go toward several of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra's community and educational programs.
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Symphony League celebrated 77 years in the capital city with its annual Mad Hatters... More >>
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