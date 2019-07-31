Baton Rouge stores selling out of equipment to view solar eclipse

BATON ROUGE - A city-wide shortage of special glasses to view Monday's solar eclipse has some people in East Baton Rouge thinking outside of the box.

Capital Wielders Supply on Choctaw Drive sells glass filter plates, which are normally used in wielding mask. But the store has been selling out of lenses people are purchasing to protect their eyes from the sun during Monday's eclipse

"In preparation you know we ordered one case of lenses and we sold out of those pretty quick and before we knew it we couldn't even order more so we kind of got our hands on whatever we could get," the store manager said.

Michael Hart purchases multiple lenses today since he's traveling to Tennessee to watch the event.



"Well at my age it may be the last of a lifetime," Hart said.

The store recommends people who purchase the glass filter plate to find a way to protect them from the sunlight.



"I think if you were just to have the lense I would recommend at least having something to block the ambient light with--I would recommend that to people seeing that we ran out of goggles about two days ago," the store manager said.

One customer says he waited to the last minute, but glad he was still able to purchase one of the last ones.

"It must be a hot commodity I've called a lot of places today and not too many people have them."