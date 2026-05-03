Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Special Olympics athlete recovering after Mall of Louisiana mass shooting
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — A local soccer player who was injured in a mass shooting at the Mall of Louisiana is recovering well, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office shared Friday.
Deputies visited Donnie Guillory in the hospital, where he continues to recover from the shooting. They brought him an EBRSO motorcycle helmet signed by all the deputies to show respect and encouragement.
The sheriff's office shared an image of the deputies with Guillory, who can be seen smiling and in good spirits.
Guillory is a Special Olympics athlete who also plays in the Baton Rouge Soccer Club's Unified Program.
He and five others were shot at the mall food court on April 23. Guillory arrived at the hospital in critical condition and has since undergone multiple surgeries.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa hosts battle of the bands to support public...
-
March of Dimes hosts March for Babies event advocating for mothers in...
-
Former patients at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital reunite with...
-
Early voting kicks off on Saturday ahead of Louisiana's May 16 election
Sports Video
-
LSU softball sweeps Auburn in Saturday double header
-
LSU men's tennis beats Alabama State, advances in Regional
-
Dunham School to build new football practice field named after former LSU...
-
Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament
-
LSU softball shuts out Auburn to take game one of series