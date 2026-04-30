Baton Rouge Soccer Club's Unified Soccer Program honors one of its members injured in Louisiana Mall shooting

BATON ROUGE - Monday evening, the Baton Rouge Soccer Club honored one of the victims of last week's shooting inside the Mall of Louisiana.

Donnie Guillory, who is still in the hospital after being injured during the shooting, participates in BRSC's Unified Soccer program, which is dedicated to athletes with special needs.

Monday night, the Baton Rouge Soccer Club's Unified Soccer program held the final session of the season.

Before the session started, the coaches, the Unified Soccer participants, and members of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club's 2013 boys team all prayed for Guillory to make a strong recovery.

Guillory's fellow Unified Soccer teammates all signed a soccer ball that they plan to give him.

"So as soon as he's out of ICU and into a regular room, we're going to pay him a visit," BRSC Director of Operations Paul Fletcher said. "I think we and the LSU girls' soccer team have planned a little goodie bag."

BRSC coaches told WBRZ that it was devastating that Guillory couldn't be there with them.

"It's tragic what happened to him. We've got prayers and fingers crossed and really hoping for his recovery and that he'll be back out here when the next session starts next year," Unified Soccer Program Assistant Michael Loewe said.

WBRZ learned from several parents of Unified Soccer players that Guillory is up and walking at the hospital.

"I mean, he's got a long road from what I understand. From what I understand, he's still in the ICU. He's been through some surgeries right now," Fletcher said.

People at Monday evening's session said that Guillory is absolutely loved by the players, coaches, and family, and that he's been a part of the Unified Soccer sessions for six years.

"Donnie, we love you so much. We want you to be strong. Donnie Strong, and you bring the spirit to the team, man," Chanler Holden Mittendorf, a parent of a Unified Soccer Program participant, said.

People even made signs to show support for Donnie, saying that they cannot wait to see him back on the field.

"If you had to look at the modern-day Inclusion model for say a special needs athlete or person, Donnie probably encapsulates that. He's involved in everything in the community," Fletcher said.

"He's the first one here, the last one out. Just loves soccer. Loves being involved, and we're certainly missing him," Loewe added.