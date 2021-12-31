76°
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal

BATON ROUGE - A roughly two-centuries-old New Orleans holiday tradition is making its way to Baton Rouge restaurants.

The traditional meal called Reveillon is typically served in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, but Rouj Creole is offering dinner at a more convenient time for guests.

"Reveillon is translated to the awakening. So it was a long, festive night after midnight mass on Christmas Eve. It was just a feast after church," Rouj manager Stick Newchurch said.

The restaurant curated a menu to give the traditional meal a cajun spin.

"Our executive chef, Van Pellegrin, who is originally from Houma, Louisiana took his time and came up with a great menu for our guests, and I'm so excited for him," Newchurch said.

