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Baton Rouge restaurant encourages former employees from shuttered Roux 61 to apply
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BATON ROUGE — An up-and-coming restaurant in Baton Rouge is inviting employees from a now-shuttered Bluebonnet Boulevard spot to interview with them on Thursday.
Smoke Bayou on Coursey Boulevard has invited previous workers at Roux 61 to stop by for pop-up interviews after the restaurant closed abruptly on Saturday.
Smoke Bayou is looking to fill positions across the board and a top priority for new staff is experience in the service industry. According to the hiring manager, it adds to the feel-good atmosphere Smoke Bayou is cultivating.
"We've got a little something for everyone. It's really the atmosphere. We see all the comments and yeah we need some work with our customer service and staffing but everybody talks about the food and the atmosphere. You walk in and it's a good time," Nicole Jenks said.
Smoke Bayou will continue hosting pop-up interviews from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
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