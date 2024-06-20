Baton Rouge residents hold vigil to stand against police brutality

More than 50 people gathered along Kenilworth Parkway Saturday for a vigil to get one message across.



"Our message today is one of inclusion and equality. We wanted to let everyone who lives in South Baton Rouge know that they are accepted and equal here in our eyes," said Kyle, event co-organizer.



The vigil comes after a sea of nationwide and local protests against police brutality erupted.

This was the first event for the Black Lives Matter South Baton Rouge organization.

Kyle says one of their main goals is to see justice carried out for all.



"We want to see that justice is carried out, and we want everybody to know that nobody is beyond reproach. If anything happens justice needs to be carried out equally."



All who attended came on a mission with their signs and their voices demanding change.



"We want everybody to know that we have a message of equality and love that we're spreading throughout our community," he said.



The organization is planning to host more community events in the coming months.