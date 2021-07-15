Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge residents expecting temperatures to fall this weekend
BATON ROUGE - Cooler temperatures are expected in the area this weekend. As October comes to an end, the first real taste of fall isn't going to foil some residents' plans.
"We're still planning on having a fun Halloween weekend," Jessica Djedjos said.
"I think the cool weather will actually make my plans a little better," Patrick Craig said. "I have an outdoor event, I have to sing with a band."
Temperatures are expected to dip into the 40s, sending people to their closets to pull out their coats.
"In this cold weather I'm going to bundle up," Eugene St. Martin said.
St. Martin, an avid tennis player, still intends to brave the cold and hit the court.
"On Sunday when it gets to be 38 I'm going to probably go outside," St. Martin said.
However, not everyone is looking forward to the chilly forecast.
"I just prefer where I can move around when it's warmer," Adolph Dunn said. "The cool weather is probably gonna make people sick."
