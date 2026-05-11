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Baton Rouge residents dispose of household hazardous materials

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BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge held its Spring 2026 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday. 

Residents had the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous materials like old fire extinguishers, fluorescent tubes, glue, pesticides, disinfectants, tires and electronic equipment. 

"This event helps prevent harmful substances from entering the environment, providing a free, convenient, and accessible opportunity for residents to help us keep our environment and communities clean and safe for everyone," Mayor-President Sid Edwards said. 

The event was open only to residents within East Baton Rouge Parish. 

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Baton Rouge residents dispose of household hazardous...
Baton Rouge residents dispose of household hazardous materials
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge held its Spring 2026 Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day on Saturday. Residents had the... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, May 09 2026 May 9, 2026 Saturday, May 09, 2026 12:54:00 PM CDT May 09, 2026

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