Baton Rouge rapper Rambo murdered over the weekend

BATON ROUGE - An actor featured in the violent video "Thuggin it and Lovin' It" was murdered over the weekend according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.



Investigators said Warren Jackson also known as "Rambo" was killed after an argument with Randy Orange. In 2009, Jackson was featured in a violent video that had the community in an uproar. 'Thuggin it and Lovin' it' featured big guns, what appeared to be drugs and bad behavior on the streets of Baton Rouge.



"It was 2009 or so that several different versions of 'Thuggin it and Lovin' it' were holding weapons, whether they were actual weapons or staged weapons it painted Baton Rouge in a bad light," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.



Larell Route is the owner of Millionaire Entertainment. That's the company that put out the videos.



"It's a big loss," Route said. "A lot of people knew him. A lot of people liked him. It's just a sad story coming from 70805."



Route says the death of his actor proves there's a problem. He's no longer producing them.



"That's what stopped me from making the DVD's," Route said. "I felt like I was contributing to the nonsense that was going on in the area, instead of helping out."



Route says he now recognizes the videos he released did very little to help the Baton Rouge area.



"Instead of tearing down the community, you outgrow stuff," Route said. 'Thuggin it and Lovin' it,' that was five years. I haven't dropped one. People are asking when I'm going to drop another one, but I don't see no reason to keep the nonsense going on."



Jackson's murder came as the latest in a string of crimes that have kept law enforcement on their toes. Even though the videos Rambo was featured in back in 2009 appear to show that Baton Rouge was full of crime, what was showcased in the video has no connection to what we're seeing now, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore. In 2009, the video portrayed Baton Rouge as having organized groups committing crimes. Today, Moore says our area is seeing more murders from drugs and domestic violence.



"This year, we're not having a good year," Moore said. "In fact it's close to numbers back in the 80's.. it's not a good number to have."



Route says he's now promoting education and bringing businesses back to the 70805 area. As for Jackson's alleged killer, Baton Rouge Police say Randy Orange turned himself in on Sunday.

Mayor-President Sharron Broome will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon at the Metro Council Chambers. Broome with address public safety concerns and crime in the Baton Rouge area. The press conference will begin at 2:15.