Baton Rouge postal carrier indicted after more than 100 pieces of mail dumped in garbage
BATON ROUGE - A U.S. Postal Service employee has been indicted after she allegedly dumped mail she was supposed to deliver.
Court documents say at the beginning of March 2019 Judith Hughes dumped 111 pieces of mail in a trash container near the Sherwood Forest Townhomes on South Flannery Road. Two bundles were dumped.
WBRZ and 2 On Your Side first reported the incident in March after a property manager found a bag full of mail in the area. Some of the items were fliers for an area gym, the rest was mail that hadn't been delivered.
Other items included mail from AT&T, T-Mobile, Cox, and Capital One.
At the time, Hughes was a city carrier assistant at the Old Hammond Station Post Office in Baton Rouge.
Her responsibilities included collecting, sorting, and delivering mail to postal customers on her routes. Hughes is charged with obstruction of mail.
