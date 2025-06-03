71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police trying to identify six men accused of theft, device fraud

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify six men accused of device fraud and theft.

Investigators say in late March, the suspects allegedly stole a business credit card and used it to make purchases at a local home improvement store. The total value of merchandise is estimated to be around $4,000.

If you can help identify these men, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

News
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify six...
Baton Rouge Police trying to identify six men accused of theft, device fraud
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify six men accused of device fraud and theft.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 Sunday, June 01, 2025 4:18:00 PM CDT June 01, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days