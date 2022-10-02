Baton Rouge Police train officers to use medical kits

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are handing out medical kits to police officers on the streets to help those in need before EMS gets to the scene.



Inside the medical kits are items such as tourniquets and bandages. Officers ran through some scenarios on Wednesday on how to use the kits.



Cpl. Charles Robinson of BRPD said that in recent years there have been many opportunities where the kits are needed before EMS arrives.



"We've found that this has been a reoccurring theme where these instances happen and we can't render it safe quickly enough for EMS to come in a do their jobs. So all we're looking to do is buy time. We are trying to sustain life until such time where EMS can be brought in," Robinson said.



Officers are also being trained on situations where they should or should not transport someone to the hospital.