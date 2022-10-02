Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police train officers to use medical kits
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police are handing out medical kits to police officers on the streets to help those in need before EMS gets to the scene.
Inside the medical kits are items such as tourniquets and bandages. Officers ran through some scenarios on Wednesday on how to use the kits.
Cpl. Charles Robinson of BRPD said that in recent years there have been many opportunities where the kits are needed before EMS arrives.
"We've found that this has been a reoccurring theme where these instances happen and we can't render it safe quickly enough for EMS to come in a do their jobs. So all we're looking to do is buy time. We are trying to sustain life until such time where EMS can be brought in," Robinson said.
Officers are also being trained on situations where they should or should not transport someone to the hospital.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hurricane Ian likely to affect Louisiana homeowner's insurance rates
-
Denham Springs fall festival brings fun to community, improvements to city's historic...
-
High schools being asked to play some football games on Thursdays due...
-
DOTD now says I-10 lane closures will last 14 months; previously said...
-
Overnight closures planned on I-10, I-110 in Baton Rouge this weekend
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 4: Central's Glen Cage
-
Plaquemine's Jayden Rogers leading the Green Devils through music
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League