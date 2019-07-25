Baton Rouge Police saved Christmas for this family

BATON ROUGE- Just when Grinches thought they had this one, Christmas is saved by Baton Rouge Police.



Cops swarmed in on some alleged suspects stealing Christmas joy. There was a car full of presents and gifts, belonging to someone else. That someone else didn't want to be identified, but she did tell us her story.



“It was hard trying to keep my composure, said the woman.

She says she was searching for a little something extra on Facebook marketplace and saw a few items that looked familiar to her.

“I go, oh wow she's selling stuff just like me, and I scrolled again, and I go, maybe it's a coincidence,” said the woman.

She dropped off her family's Christmas presents at her storage unit, to keep them a secret until Santa comes.

“I went Friday and dropped off more presents,” she said.

But yesterday she says those same items popped up for sale online.

“I was like oh my gosh she stole my storage, she got my storage. I threw my kids together, we were running. I called the police and told them I need someone to meet me at my storage, I know it's been broken into I know it's been broken into, I'm not 100 percent sure but that's my stuff,” she said

Police got to the scene, and they found her storage was in fact broken into.

“A lock had been taken off of one of the units. items were taken out of that unit,” said BRPD Spokesperson Don Coppola.

Wanting her stuff back, she worked with Baton Rouge Police to track down the Grinches.

“I'm texting the young lady to meet me, I want it, don't sell it, hold it I want it,” said the woman.

They met in the Hammond Air shopping center. The woman initially agreed to buy back her Christmas presents before Santa's elves arrived to arrest the two for simple burglary.

The Life Storage on Interline Avenue says at least five storage units were broken into over the weekend. The locks, cut with bolt cutters.

“We also found bolt cutters inside the vehicle,” said Coppola



Police were able to recover about half of the missing items. Enough, to have a Merry Christmas, after all.