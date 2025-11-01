47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police host 'Boo with the Blue' on Thursday night

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Trick-or-treating started a little early this year at the Baton Rouge police headquarters.

They hosted "Boo with the Blue" tonight, and tons of families flooded the parking lot, collecting candy from different tables.

Police Chief TJ Morse says this event gives kids a safe place to get some Halloween treats.

“It is a great time just to get kids to come out here, if they don't have a neighborhood that they can,” he said.

Morse says in case you missed tonight, the Boo with the Blue will be back next year.

News
Baton Rouge Police host 'Boo with the...
Baton Rouge Police host 'Boo with the Blue' on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE — Trick-or-treating started a little early this year at the Baton Rouge police headquarters. They hosted "Boo... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, October 30 2025 Oct 30, 2025 Thursday, October 30, 2025 10:25:00 PM CDT October 30, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days