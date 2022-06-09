Baton Rouge police homicide solve rate at 54 percent for 2022, not unlike national average

BATON ROUGE - Martin Luther King Jr. weekend was particularity violent in Baton Rouge this year.

"That particular weekend, the devil was on a rampage," Rhonda Wilson said.

Wilson lost her son Percy to a shooting on i110 that Sunday.

Percy's 10-year-old daughter Paiton has been without her father for six months.

"It's just kind of hard," Paiton said.

Wilson says so far, the police have no leads.

"It's going on six months. They haven't heard anything. Next week it will be six months. They haven't heard anything, they haven't had any leads," Wilson said.

She's not the only one struggling to find out what happened to her loved one. In April, three-year-old Devin Page was killed by a stray bullet in his bed.

"Just the thought of not knowing is the real stressful part," said his mother Tye Toliver.

Toliver has been in contact with police regularly, but no arrests have been made.

"And now here it is, going on two months, and we're still waiting on answers in regards to my son's case."

Of the 50 homicides in 2022 in Baton Rouge, 27 have been solved. That's a solve rate not unlike other places around the country. The biggest hurdle to solving more: people not coming forward with information.

Devin's grandmother, Cathy, says people come up to her all the time to tell her they know who killed her grandchild, but don't want to go to police.

"'I don't want to get in trouble, I don't want to get involved, but I just want you to know we know what's going on' and I'm like, well don't tell me if you can't--I really don't want to hear that," she said.

Both families are pleading with the public to help the police solve their loved one's murders.

"I do want people to come forward," Paiton said.

"I know there's someone out there that knows something," Wilson said.

BRPD says the investigation into both cases is ongoing.