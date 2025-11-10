Baton Rouge Police Department seizes drugs during investigation

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department said an investigation led to the arrest of a man after a gun and multiple drugs were discovered.

According to the department, detectives arrested Brandon Parker, 34, for multiple charges, including possession with intent to distribute, after they found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone, along with a handgun.

Parker was previously arrested for attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and several burglary and drug charges.

He is currently on parole for possession with intent to distribute and manslaughter, according to BRPD.