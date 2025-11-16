80°
Baton Rouge Police arrests suspect after pursuit; police say truck was tied to earlier shooting
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man after a pursuit of a truck police believed was tied to an earlier shooting.
Garren Jordan, 22, was arrested last Friday on Government Street. Officers recovered marijuana, two digital scales, cash and a rifle from his vehicle.
He was booked for possession of schedule one drugs, illegal carrying of a firearm, manufacturing or possession with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer.
BRPD showed footage of the arrest to promote their appearance on a television show called "On Patrol Live."
