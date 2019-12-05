44°
Baton Rouge one of the nation's least safe cities
BATON ROUGE – A new study claims Baton Rouge is one of the most unsafe cities in the country.
In a list of the safest U.S. cities, Baton Rouge was ranked 178 out of 182, only four spots away from being the most dangerous city in the nation.
Three factors came into play when ranking each city: home/community safety, risk of natural disaster, and financial safety.
Baton Rouge in dead last in the nation for home and community safety, ranked a similarly low score of 90 in risk of natural disasters, and a shockingly low score of 138 in ranking of financial safety risk.
Overall, Shreveport was ranked the safest Louisiana city, coming in at 148.
New Orleans was ranked 165th.
