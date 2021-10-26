Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign

BATON ROUGE - The metro council voted Wednesday evening to oust the director of the Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control department.

Todd Walker had originally requested a public hearing about his future at the agency, but ultimately chose to meet privately with council members and city-parish attorneys.

The metro council voted for his resignation to take effect in mid June. Council members would not say Wednesday evening why they wanted Walker removed.

Members of Walker's board spoke in his support at the meeting. They say his expertise will be hard to replace as they work to fight off viral diseases carried by mosquitos throughout the parish.