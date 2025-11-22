73°
Baton Rouge man who bought Easy 5 ticket from Port Allen wins nearly $211,000 jackpot
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man won the Easy 5 jackpot after buying a lottery ticket from Port Allen.
Juan Harris took home $153,838.74 of the $210,738 jackpot after state and federal taxes were taken out.
The drawing was Saturday, with Harris claiming his winnings on Monday.
Harris bought the winning ticket from Nino’s Truck Plaza on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen.
His winning numbers were 05-21-32-33-37.
