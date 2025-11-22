Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man sentenced to more than 8 years in prison after gun conviction
Related Story
BATON ROUGE – A convicted felon arrested in 2022 on gun charges has been sentenced to more than eight years behind bars, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
Edward Shaffett, 33, was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison after he was convicted on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.
Prosecutors said that, on July 22, 2022, Baton Rouge Police tried to pull over a stolen car along Winbourne Avenue. After a chase, four people fled the scene, including Shaffett.
Shaffett was later found with a gun, which he was barred from owning because of a 2021 conviction on possession with intent to distribute oxycodone and attempted illegal felon in possession of a firearm charges.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
City and parish leaders discuss how de-consolidated government would work
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court hosts fourth annual National Adoption Day
-
GET 2 MOVING: Ariel Silks at Gym Fit in Dutchtown
Sports Video
-
Zachary upsets Denham Springs to advance to the quarterfinals
-
Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals
-
In response to Kelly lawsuit, LSU board gives new president authority to...
-
LSU soccer advances to Sweet 16 with win over Iowa
-
Ole Miss athletic director says Lane Kiffin decision expected following Egg Bowl...