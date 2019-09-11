Baton Rouge man says answer to traffic problems is obvious

BATON ROUGE - Marion Matherne has lived in Baton Rouge for more than 50 years, and he believes he has the solution to the city's endemic traffic problems.

He said he thinks certain proposals that have already been submitted to the state with the intent of solving traffic issues are not what the city needs. In fact, he thinks such projects will harm the city.

Matherne said if certain loop proposals are accepted, Baton Rouge could lose out on millions of dollars in what he refers to as "uncollectable sales tax" money.

"It's pretty obvious to me what the problem is," said Matherne.

Matherne told News 2 he thinks a 6-10 loop should be built, which is an inner city loop that would go around the city of Baton Rouge. He said if that happens, it could help divert traffic in case of an accident, and people could avoid losing business because the loop could be accessed from major surface streets in the city.

He said he knows something like this will take a lot of money, but officials should come up with a master plan and then work on it year by year.